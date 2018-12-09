Now that the Central American caravan has reached our southern border, it is obvious that these people have no respect for our laws. The Democrats won't fund the wall and are actually welcoming these people. More caravans are already forming in Central America that will totally overrun our border.
No wall? If this is the future, I have a suggestion for three changes to our laws that will almost certainly solve the problem.
First, anyone who enters the country illegally is automatically disqualified from being granted asylum.
Second, anyone entering the country illegally is ineligible to receive any taxpayer-paid benefits. No medical, no housing, no food stamps, no education.
And third, children born in the U.S. become citizens only if their mother is in the U.S, legally. Problem solved — for free.
James Marrant, Calumet City