I applaud the editorial by The Times (Aug. 9) calling for an end to the litigation on who owns the Lake Michigan shoreline. As The Times noted and the state supreme court determined, it is the public.
For the same reason, The Times should reconsider their support of the pavilion reuse project at the Indiana Dunes State Park.
The DNR entered into a lease with Pavilion Partners LLC of Valparaiso to rehabilitate the old beach pavilion there and to build a new commercial banquet facility right next to it, 190 feet from the water’s edge.
Three years later the plan now calls for a 3-story saloon in the pavilion with three bars on the roof and the banquet hall. What could possibly go wrong with all that drinking on a public beach in a popular state park?
The Times should look at this project again and retract its 2015 endorsement.
Jim Sweeney, Schererville