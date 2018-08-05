Portage City Council Attorney Ken Elwood states: “The state's fireworks ordinance, which limits the days and times that fireworks can legally be shot off in the state, is one of the state laws on which municipalities cannot implement stricter regulations." The state of Indiana website on fireworks laws states: "Check with local officials to see when fireworks can be discharged as local ordinances may further restrict usage."
So, Mr. Elwood is very mistaken as state law clearly indicates that local ordinances may be enacted over and above State Law.
I'd like to see all NWI communities hold more meetings, even do a Survey of their residents and do what they were elected to do. "Your freedom ends where mine begins." I'm tired of having to endure this endless assault on my peace.
Mary Thorne
Portage