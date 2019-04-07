There have been quite a few complaints about the area railroad crossings. Many people may not realize that most of the bike trails were, at one time, railroad tracks. I do feel sorry for the Hessville residents who have to contend with stopped trains, slow trains, a lot of trains.
But, my thought is, how would goods be transported if not for trains? By semi trucks? There are already plenty of semis on I-94. The railroad crossing in Munster at Calumet and 45th Street is not to blame for all the traffic. It is the overbuilding. The traffic on Calumet Avenue is bumper to bumper as far north as 165th Street.
It's not the railroad crossing that's causing that. Have less tracks (now bike trails) caused the problem? I don't know. How do the complaining people want goods to be transported around the area?
Janis Bermingham, Hammond