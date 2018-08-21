Subscribe for 33¢ / day
So now Rudy Giuliani said emphatically on Sunday, "The truth is not the truth!" Kellyanne Conway believes in "alternative facts". And of course, Donald Trump said we all "shouldn't believe what we see or hear", with our own eyes and ears. Until people are willing to stand up against this nonsense, the United States is on a road toward an oligarchy — an authoritarian country.

Citizens need to demand the truth and overturn Citizens United, which allows unlimited, anonymous money in politics. And defend the free press (and the First Amendment) — they are not the enemy of the people.

Joe Rogalski, Crown Point

