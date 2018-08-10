President Trump continues to accomplish his goal of making America great again, despite the continual attacks by Trump-haters. Trump has accomplished:
1. A soaring economy due to his tax cuts and deregulation. 2. Jobs are now plentiful (due to the aforementioned). 3. ISIS is nearly destroyed. 4. Security measures increased to protect Americans (tighter screening of foreign citizens and building a border wall). 5. Appointing judges practicing the original, true meaning of the Constitution. 6. Promoting respect for law and order, policemen, military. 7. Demanded and received huge increase in payments from NATO members. 8. Challenged North Korea leader — now no flying missiles or threats, denuclearizing. 9. Strengthening our military. 10. Punished Russia for attempted election meddling (kicked out 60 Russians, ambassadors, closed their embassies).
Trump's unique style doesn't appeal to everyone, but I would hope that his successes would.
Milly Rich, Crown Point