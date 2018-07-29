I have to wonder if Republicans have noticed the extreme hypocrisy exhibited by their own Donald Trump. Republicans constantly campaign against Democrats by complaining about all of the “socialist” programs Democrats try to initiate, but yet Donald Trump has just announced his whopper of a socialist plan to give farmers $12 billion to offset their loss of income due to his misguided tariffs put on goods from China and other countries. As those counties have responded in kind, it would now appear that these tariffs will very likely cause a net job loss and net income loss to the U.S.
Once again Trump has proven that he is ill-equipped to be president and that he is too arrogant to leave policy decisions to the experts instead of his “gut instincts”, which many times proves to be disastrous.
Martin Lindahl, Gary