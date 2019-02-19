It is quite obvious the president of the United States is out of line in declaring a national emergency just to steal funds for his border wall. There is NO national emergency. I expect that the House will reject this declaration and send this rejection to the Senate. I also fully expect that Senators Young and Braun will reject this declaration — it is an abuse of power and sets a dangerous precedent for future presidents to allocate money to their own pet projects because the American people and Congress won't agree to their demands.
Pete DeQuarto,
Highland