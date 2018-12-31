President Donald Trump recently visited Iraq. He used the occasion as a campaign rally, actually passing out MAGA hats.
Citing Democrats as somehow unpatriotic and selling them out as "suckers," he told the troops we should no longer be "the policemen of the world." Along with being lectured to by a man who didn't serve in the military, did it not occur to him there also might be some Democrats in attendance? Maybe he's attempting to divide the troops the way he's been dividing the rest of us.
We are not and have never been the world's policemen. If we were, there would have never been a genocide in Rawanda or an ongoing ethnic cleansing in Myanmar.
Military operations are based on strategic and economic self-interests, and we can disagree on the wisdom of such actions, Vietnam and Iraq among them.
Somehow it seems to always be about him. After 70-plus years, I've found there are basically two kinds of people: There are those who love people more than money, and those who love money more than people.
I feel sorry for Trump. He truly is more to be pitied than censured.
Dean Kontos, Merrillville