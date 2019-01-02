President Donald Trump tells us we need to build a wall across the Mexican border and it will cost $5 billion. Trump also tells us it will help prevent criminals from entering our country and is also certain to save at least some American lives. He considers this so important that he is willing to shut down the government until the entire $5 billion is raised.
Taking him at his word, he should order the construction on the wall to start immediately. There is a Go-Fund-Me account which would allow the wall to be constructed on a pay-as-you-go basis. It is possible the entire wall could be built out of private donations.
During his campaign, Trump also told us that he had a net worth of ten billion dollars. If this true, he should have no problem putting up the collateral to finance the wall to completion should the Go-Fund-Me account fall short of the $5 billion goal.
This is the type of action that would make me believe he is sincere in his belief in the wall and its importance. It also would convince me that he deserves my vote in the next election.
Kenneth Rybicki, Dyer