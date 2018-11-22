One beautiful morning there was a boy, and he loved to eat turkeys. His mother was a cook. And she cooked many things. Like cake,cupcakes,roast beef and fried fish. But what the boy wanted the most was a turkey.
Finally the mom yelled at the top of her lungs, "Time for dinner Johnny!!!" But he was playing Minecraft, and he loved playing it. Just kidding, he was playing "My Little Pony" on the Xbox. So he really wanted to play "My Little Pony," but he also wanted to play a new video game called "When the Ender Dragon Destroys Your House."
Finally he ran to the table. The mom started to bake. First, she got the turkey out of a pen and stabbed a knife into the turkey, then she put the stuffing into it. Then put it into the oven. The boy ate the whole thing.
Caleb Bell