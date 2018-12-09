Multiple influences have contributed to the great divide among Americans, making us unable to carry on a civil conversation with those who disagree with us politically.
The great problems facing our country will never be solved without our sincerely working together to find common ground in our political views. To do this, we all need to acknowledge there are intelligent, knowledgeable and caring people on both sides of the aisle.
Unless we as individual Americans respect each others’ views, and join together in peaceful dialogue with our brothers and sisters with whom we disagree, we will stand divided, and we will fall.
Let us unite to begin the healing process by seeking common ground on important issues facing our country. Let us all work together to find our way back to each other so that we can stand united.
Diane Chilian, Valparaiso