With the “back-to-school” season in full swing for many, schools across the area are preparing to welcome students back in through its doors. Many people have school supplies and transportation plans on their mind for the upcoming school year, but the UN has something else on its schedule: a high-level meeting to build momentum toward solving tuberculosis by 2030, the first of its kind.
Currently, tuberculosis is the world’s most infectious killer, killing over 4,500 people a day. That is more than HIV and malaria combined. This disease is preventable and in almost all cases, curable. Even still, approximately one-third of the world is infected with TB. This high-level meeting in New York in September aims to accelerate progress, both globally and nationally, toward achieving the goal of ending TB by 2030.
I would like to thank Sen. Todd Young for taking a leadership position on the TB crisis, circulating a sign-on letter calling for the administration’s attendance to the UN meeting, but I know we can be doing more. Sen. Joe Donnelly has not yet signed onto this letter. Donnelly should join Young in signing the letter and taking leadership on such an important, costly issue. We have the power to end this disease, it’s about time we do so.
Nyssa Wedgeworth
Munster, Indiana