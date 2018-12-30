What does make America great? Here's a short, sweet answer: A-B-C-D
A. The Almighty — Biblical principles are the basis for our Constitution.
B Brotherhood — Every nation, every culture, every race, every faith on earth is represented here as an American.
C. Capitalism — The economic system that provides the most for the most.
D. Democracy — Vote 'em in! Vote 'em out!
Other countries may have one or even three of the above. But only America has all four. Are we a perfect country?
No. Can we improve? Yes. However, we are still the best of the rest.
God Bless America.
Joan Marinello, Valparaiso