President Trump, while not directly threatening violence, seems to suggest that if control of the U.S. Congress falls into the hands of the Democratic Party, violence is a distinct possibility, if not inevitable. And Trump seems to be beating the drum toward that eventuality.
For some time I've thought that if Trump did not get his way he might goad his supporters into waging civil war, if not revolution. Before the 2016 election his supporter base knew him well and still they voted for him.
With the tweets suggesting that media is the enemy of the people, we go back about 80 years to the era of Adolf Hitler and the Nazi party and we all know how that worked out.
Phil Mueller, Crown Point