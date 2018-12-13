Accidents by cars and trucks traveling the wrong way on our highways devastate untold number of families. I believe these accidents can be reduced drastically at a minimal expense.
Place pressure-treated posts with 5 or 6 red reflectors per post, facing oncoming wrong traffic, on each side of the highway — either 2-lane or 4-lane dual. Place the posts where a wrong-way vehicle enters the highway, and the reflected headlights would warn those entering, plus oncoming traffic, there is possible danger ahead. Space the first few posts closer together; others could be further apart.
If the expense is too great in the beginning, just put them on interstate highways. These posts would not have to be along the full length of the highway just the first mile or two, placed farther and farther apart.
Gerald Newman, Valparaiso