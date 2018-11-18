Why has the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs not implemented its REACH program for the spouses of veterans in Northwest Indiana?
REACH (Recognize, Assist, Include, Support, Engage) provides up to four hours of one-on-one counseling for the spouses of veterans.
This counseling helps those spouses understand the unique needs of their service-connected disabled veteran and how to deal with them.
Spouses are most often the glue that holds a disabled veterans family together, and their inability to effectively deal with their veterans' needs has unfortunately lead to too many divorces.
REACH has been implemented in cities like Atalanta.
Where are the American Legion, VFW, DAV and VVA on this issue?
Tom Pappas, Portage