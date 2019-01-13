I thank VFW Post 7760 Senior Vice Cmdr. Carl Anderson for his letter of Jan. 11. The proposal to cut payments to veterans rated 30 percent or less service connected disabled is contained in a Congressional Budget Office report as Option 37. The report also contains other options that if enacted would end service connection for 7 diseases, Option 34. Option 35 would reduce Individual Unemployability payments by 30 percent to veterans 67 or older. It is disheartening to learn that the VFW is not keeping their officers current on CBO reports that could have such an impact on the quality of life experienced by its members. What is more disheartening is that so many veterans are not in the Veterans Administration Health Care system or Benefits Administration.
As a sidebar, I commend Portage American Legion Post 260 for showing the Jan. 17 Community Town Hall webcast of Robert Wilkie's, secretary of Veterans Affairs, presentation on VA Health, Community Care, Suicide Prevention, VBA Benefits, VA Cemeteries and VBA Claims Appeals programs. I hope many veterans take the time to attend this presentation as there are many changes happening within the VHA and VBA.
Thomas Pappas, Portage