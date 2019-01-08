As a long time observer and commentator on American politics I am persuaded that voters have two choices — the stupid party or the corrupt [arty. I could cite many examples to prove my point, but I prefer to compliment an exception to the rule, U.S. Rep. Peter Visclosky. I will explain.
He and his staff have gone beyond the call of duty to help me when the U.S. postal system (not the local workers) failed. One Christmas I mailed presents to my family in England. The package ended up days later at a neighbor’s front door. Recently, I sent a priority letter to Wisconsin Dells. When it was not delivered promptly, I tracked it for 18 days to its destination. The Pony Express would have been faster.
As a conservative, I am comfortable voting for my liberal congressman. He is neither stupid nor corrupt. He is a conscientious public servant.
Martin Henrichs, Valparaiso