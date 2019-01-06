With the government shutdown revolving around the $5 billion in border wall funding the first vote by the new congress instead included a $12 billion increase in foreign aid!
The whole country knows we have an issue on the Southern border, yet the Democrat's want to give the world more of our tax dollars despite the border security crises. For the past few years Congressman (Pete) Visclosky has voted against any legislation that enforces our immigration laws. The Congressman continually votes to increase guest worker visa's and refugee resettlement which only burdens taxpayers and increases business owners profits. I fail to see how the congressman champions himself as the working people's politician when his immigration position's burden the working class? We've experienced amnesty for millions of illegal immigrants before and it didn't work well for the working class American.
Greg Serbon, Crown Point, co-founder Indiana Federation for Immigration Reform and Enforcement