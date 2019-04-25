I am a product of Duneland schools. My four older children are products of this successful program as well. And I am blessed to have my youngest daughter in third grade at Jackson.
I moved back to this community twice so my children could be raised in a town like Chesterton and attend Duneland schools. We have exceptional teachers. We have outstanding staff. We are always poised for the next level of learning. Changes come fast in education now, and Duneland is always up for the change.
This is not a vote for an increase in taxes. It is to maintain what we are doing currently. Referendums are not uncommon to bridge the gap caused by receiving less state funds. It is our response to that gap that makes us exceptional. Once can look at the positives of Duneland School Corp. at every turn: The advancement of STEM. Building trades for experience. International Baccalaureate programs moving forward. School security upgrades. The list goes on.
I’m happy to see the push to have a nurse and guidance counselors in every building. Also, the effort to preserve K-12 art and music programs.
This is why I love my schools and community. We are a model community for others to see how we live, work and play. I urge you to vote in favor for the continuation of the Duneland schools referendum.
Bob Kollar, Chesterton