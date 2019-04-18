The Duneland Chamber of Commerce would like to announce their support of the school referendum.This tax, which has been in place since 2012, has been critical to our schools' continual success since school funding was cut by the state.
Duneland's schools are an essential part of a strong community. With school funding changes made at the state level over the past decade, public schools were adversely affected and forced to find alternative funding sources or face potentially devastating reductions. The chamber supported the referendum that was passed in 2012, and once again supports it in 2019.
Over 80% of the public school systems in Indiana have sought a referendum to address the stated funding shortfall. Valparaiso, Munster, Crown Point, Hebron, Hobart, Hammond and Lake Central are among the communities that have passed a referendum. Communities that haven’t passed a referendum are facing severe financial challenges and significant potential program cuts.
It is the Duneland Chamber of Commerce’s vision to help make Duneland a great place to live, work and play. Having a high quality, adequately funded school system is critical to make that vision a reality. Excellent school systems, like Duneland School Corp., attract residents, which in turn attract businesses and employment opportunities and raise property values.
The Duneland Chamber of Commerce urges its members and members of the Duneland communities to once again vote “YES” on May 7 to continuing the referendum and investing in the future of our community.
Maura Durham, president, Duneland Chamber of Commerce