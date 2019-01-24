It's been proven by historical facts that walls do not work.
Germany had two walls — the Berlin one and one that split their country in two — for a generation. Russia had walls, and Europe had walls after World War II.
Roman leader Hadrian built one in Scotland in the first century, and of course China had its so-called Great Wall.
All have failed in their original purpose(s).
Besides, it's a moot point now, with a Democratic House of Representatives that will not give President Donald Trump any money for any wall, and his possible removal from the office he is unworthy of because of his many alleged illegal activities.
MAGA — without Trump!
Roger Borroel, East Chicago