My name is Jenny. I'm 49 with two children from Chesterton and currently going through radiation treatment.
My son has special needs and has a lot of medical challenges. I am used to being the strong one on the other side of medical appointments and not the patient.
In June of 2019, I had my annual mammogram and soon thereafter was diagnosed with breast cancer. I'm now the patient.
You have free articles remaining.
Those words were hard to hear, and I felt my world falling apart. The first few days after a diagnosis, you're in an emotional tailspin. I describe it as being on a roller coaster that you can't get off.
It was when I got a plan and had my team of doctors that my anxiety and fear slowly subsided. The love from everyone around me has helped the most. If you know of someone going through a cancer diagnosis, reach out. The love from each person who has reached out to me has cheered me up and kept me going.
I urge women to get their yearly mammogram. I know it saved my life, and I hope to pay it forward by spreading awareness.
Jennifer Hansen, Chesterton