You may or may not remember me because I wrote about my cancer in The Times breast cancer awareness edition a year ago. Remember? I called my stage 4 cancer diagnosis an early Christmas gift because I received it the week before Christmas in 2017.
In the past year I have come to realize that I am never alone with this disease. So many others carry their cross with dignity and acceptance. Never ever call cancer a battle in my presence because it is not my battle; it is my gift. When someone says that I am brave or I have such an amazing positive attitude I am humbled. However, it has nothing to do with me at all — I live in the present moment because, after all, the past is gone and the future lies ahead.
In complete and total honesty I tell everybody that I am here today because of God‘s grace and the power of prayer! You can tell someone that I have cancer, but the second sentence will always be: Please remember me in your prayers.
Cancer is not a death sentence — it is a gift to be embraced with courage.
Kathy Erdelac, Valparaiso