I've never met you, but I would love a Nintendo Switch. Even if you have less reindeer, I still believe you can get here on time. I have been good, honest.
I know you have magic dust and I have to ask you one question. How do you go down the chimney? When I stick my head in it, it is really small. Do you have a sleigh or an SUV 1 ship? I know you can get there.
I want a Nintendo Switch to have fun. I am lonely without any games. Fun is what I want, so that's what I want for Christmas.
If you want another elf called a Ninja Elf, my brother and I could help. We could help with the dangerous missions and be very sneaky like a ninja.
Alex, Washington Twp. Elementary, Valparaiso, 5th grade