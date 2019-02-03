Mark Perry's recent column about the folly of prematurely closing coal power plants is a subject on which the public needs to be better informed. Adding to his dire predictions of shortages of electric power, outages and skyrocketing prices are two major facts.
The current glut of natural gas which utilities are depending upon to replace coal will not last. The oversupply, and consequently low cost, was caused by "fracking" technology which released previously unobtainable oil and gas sources from old wells. When that residual is gone prices will rise, and so will electric bills.
Second, as we seem to be shifting to electric automobiles, where do we think all of that electricity will come from to power these cars? Maybe we could burn gasoline to make electricity to power electric cars.
Interestingly, physics tells us we would need to burn more gasoline to make the electricity to power electric cars than it would take to just drive a gasoline-powered car. This is a timely topic.
Previous federal regulations made it impossible for current coal-powered electric plants to exist.
We need to keep these coal plants up and running.
Jim Banach, Whiting