After not only reading (Hammond) Mayor (Tom) McDermott’s hurtful comments on his Facebook page and hearing him on WJOB, I felt compelled to write in and try to set the record straight as a Griffith resident regarding our exit from Calumet Township. The school and town are separate. One has nothing to do with the other, and to suggest that you punish our town for the basketball incidents of the past is unfair.
The comments made were shortsighted and politically motivated. There have been many years of corruption, and federal charges levied against at least two former Calumet Township trustees in the past. The current trustee made an unethical decision two years ago to go to Aruba at the taxpayers’ expense. The money the town has forked over to the township has not gone to poor relief. We are not racists, and we most certainly are not out to screw the poor people of Gary.
We want good government, very plain and simple.
Liz Goral, Griffith