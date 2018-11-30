Recently, under order of the president, people legally trying to claim asylum were tear-gassed at the Mexican border. Children and women were tear-gassed. Is this the American way? Is this the MAGA that President Donald Trump promised?
The America I want to live in follows the creed, "Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me. I lift my lamp beside the golden door!"
Rep. Pete Visclosky and Sens. Todd Young and Joe Donnelly need to use their political power and voices to right this terrible wrong. This country is so much better than what this administration is making us into.
Alicia Adams, Portage