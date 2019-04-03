{{featured_button_text}}
It's nice that Chris Chyung is leading a tribute to remember the Muslims killed in a New Zealand mosque recently but how come no one stands up for the thousands of Christians throughout the world that are killed by Muslims?

Dennis Dudek, Dyer

