The Republicans only know how to run on fear, they can't go on their record. What have they done? Before you talk about the economy you must remember we are still under Obama's budget until October. Also, not everyone received a tax break. I didn't and I work part-time. I'm losing money in my check. Not to mention there will be no more tax deductions, and they are now talking about cutting Meals on Wheels, Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid to make up the revenue loss.
Indiana State Republicans have put in 45 new taxes, raised the gas tax twice with a third coming, put in a state wheel tax and have taken money from our public education. They are cutting 175 precincts in Lake County and that will cause less voting locations and longer lines when voting.
Here in Dyer where Republicans have the council majority they have signs saying "Vote Republican Keep Dyer Safe and Sound." What? From who and how? I thought the police did that. They have signs saying "We Support the Police" -- oh, Democrats don't? I'm a Democrat and I support the police.
See they can't go on the fact they've raised utility rates by 37 percent in Dyer, or put in a wheel tax while cutting public works workers or the debacle of the fence that cost the town money. What have they given the community?
Do we have bike trails? Do we have a community center? What are residents getting for all the extra fees? Don't even get me started on what the train to nowhere is costing taxpayers.
Add all the extra fees up and no tax deductions and see how much your "extra" in your check you are really getting.
Vicky Koegel, Dyer