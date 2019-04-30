Buddhist monks vow to abandon attachments to most everyday things, including money. They walk around the community at mealtime holding a bowl, begging for food and donations for the monastery.
We have seen this firsthand in Thailand and Cambodia.
I think of these monks each time I read about public school referendums. Parents, students, administrators and teachers plead with community members for more school funding. Additional funding issues are expected with the tax caps in 2020.
I wonder just how much time, energy and money are spent on these referendums. In addition, many school systems come back with an empty bowl because their communities, poor already, cannot afford more tax increases. School funding becomes more and more inequitable.
Can’t Indiana do better than this? How many teachers and how many programs will be lost when those begging bowls come back empty?
Mary Certa, Crown Point