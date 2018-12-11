The newspaper reports that the city of Gary wants to cut its police budget by one million dollars and the Gary Police FOP president says that they don't have enough personnel or equipment at this time. What happens if the city of Gary can't afford its police department?
Will the state or the county then provide police protection? Let's look at the bigger picture. Two years ago, the state of Indiana passed statutes that allow county police departments to join the pension system set up by the state of Indiana for city/town police officers. This pension plan is cheaper to run than the present one run by Lake County for the county officers.
Let's say that the Lake County sheriff's department has to take over police protection for the city of Gary. What happens to the Gary Police officers?
Well, first the Lake County sheriff will have to hire another 75 to 100 new officers. Under Indiana law for the hiring of county officers, (IC 36-8-10-10.4) A member of another department laid off or a police officer laid off by a city, must receive preference in hiring.
Now the sheriff's department hires all these laid off officers and the Gary officers lose all of their department rank. The county now defunds the current pension system for the Lake County officers and switches them to the cheaper state pension system. The citizens of Gary are now protected and the police officers from both departments pay the price, either by losing rank and pay as the officers from Gary would or by losing their private pension, like the county officers would. Is this the plan that has been put into place without the citizens of Lake County knowing about it? Only time will tell!
Thomas Ostrowski, Crown Point