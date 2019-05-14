With the anticipated traffic difficulties due to lane closures in Munster at 45th Street and Calumet Avenue grabbing headlines, not much is being said about the ongoing Indianapolis Boulevard bridge restrictions in Highland.
I travel U.S. 41 three times daily, and lately, not much is happening. Most days for the past several weeks, no construction work is being performed. Once or twice a week, I see two or three workers, but otherwise, no crews and no work. Why? It seems as if the contractor and/or INDOT are not in any hurry to complete the work remaining from last year’s bridge project.
The Munster town administrator suggests motorists avoid Calumet and 45th Street. With the two main north-south arteries down to one lane in each direction, where will all the traffic go? No communication or coordination between Munster and INDOT.
Is this what we are paying increased gas/wheel/auto taxes for?
George Mrak, Highland