Lake Michigan holds more than a fifth of the world's fresh water supply. The Water Quality Agreement was signed by Canada and United States in 1972 “to restore, protect and enhance the water quality of the Great Lakes to promote the ecological health of the Great Lakes basin."
Why is it present/past Indiana Republican governors and administrations allow BP Oil of Whiting — for over 12 years, 24/7 — to dump mercury 60 times the EPA allowance for mercury dumping, the most poisonous chemical to mankind, to continue?
Indiana politicians want Holcomb to declare Sept. 7 Great Lakes Appreciation Day. BP states they can't afford a $10 million process. BP says, “Lake Michigan, after all, is very large.”
Is it right for a British company to destroy our fresh water needed by 10 million people — more valuable than oil —or do we wait until our children start to glow?
Michael Koscielniak, Michigan City