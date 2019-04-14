At what point does a high school stop being responsible for students who successfully graduate and move on to postsecondary endeavors such as college, military or joining the workforce?
This is the contentious question at issue with regard to House Bill 1404 on school accountability. Controversially, one of the provisions of the bill would include post-graduation metrics as part of the state’s high school A-F accountability system.
According to the language in this bill, school corporations would be held accountable for life circumstances and decisions these adolescents make after leaving high school. Examples of a negative impact would include high school graduates who enlist in the military but fail to make it out of basic training, and university or technical school attendees who choose not to persist in college because of finances, life circumstances, family matters and other non-academic reasons.
How can school corporations be held accountable for young adults who no longer attend secondary education and make life decisions that are independent of any support, guidance, ongoing education or training from our teachers, counselors and school administrators?
Terry Spradlin, executive director, Indiana School Boards Association