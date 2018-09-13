Should Senators vote "no" on Brett Kavanaugh because he is intelligent, well educated, well spoken, has faith and will follow the constitution? Should he be denied because he would not be a political ideologue who would drive the agendas and causes of the liberal Dems? Should he be denied because of the antics and outright misrepresentations made by folks like Cory Booker, Kamala Harris and other Dems who are only looking to further their own political futures and fire up an uninformed base? Or should I call it a base driven by biased media coverage and a campaign to alter facts? The entire show put on by Dems at these hearings was at the least distasteful and shows there is no respect for anyone or anything in this country anymore. Even worse is how the courts have been hijacked for purposes of those who can't get their ideas through the voting process. Legislating through the courts is not the American way, but seems to be the left's best friend. Just ask yourself one question and answer it honestly, were Justices Kagan and Sotomayor treated this way in their hearings? Then ask yourself if it was right for Judge Kavanaugh and his family to endure this nonsense.
Kevin Toth, Cedar Lake