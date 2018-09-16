September is National Suicide Prevention month. I doubt there are many people that have not felt the pain of losing someone to suicide. Most people are left in disbelief or are not surprised at all. Either way people need to start heeding the warning signs. Whether the person has become withdrawn or depressed, you should always take it seriously, before it's too late. Many times they will deny anything is wrong, you should still ask other people if they have noticed the behavior that is concerning you. If they have, you should act immediately. Call a suicide hotline or contact a doctor. If the threat is imminent, call the police. The only wrong decision is to do nothing. Not only might you lose someone, but you might be left with regret and what-ifs for the rest of your life. Take the signs seriously and act. You might save a life.
Bradley DeChantal, Munster