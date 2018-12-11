A lot of the younger generation who seem to be offended by everything have lost one element — respect. Back in our day we acknowledged people when they entered a room. We offered our chair to an elderly or disabled person. We carried packages for women to their car. We held doors open for people. We offered women with children a seat on the bus. We even offered our seat to an elderly or disabled person on a bus as well. I think that proper manners should be brought back to the fore again.
Michael Voisinet, Michigan City