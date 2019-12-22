The magic of Christmas has always captivated my heart.
As a child, I would, with great excitement, craft my list for the big man in the North Pole. Page by page I would scour the circular ads for toys to add to my ever-growing list.
On Christmas morning, I would awake with excitement and sprint to the living room to see what Santa and his reindeer left under the tree. I would gasp and squeal in awe of the presents: "I definitely made the nice list this year," I would think.
But one year, Santa brought fewer gifts. They weren't wrapped. And Santa didn't bring them — The Salvation Army did.
In 1979, The Salvation Army started its Angel Tree program in Virginia. Each angel represents a child in need, with angel cards featuring information tailored to a specific child.
Those cards are later placed on a tree for generous strangers to pick up and fulfill the angel's Christmas wishes.
I was an angel once.
For a while, it was just my elderly father, Frank, caring for me and my twin sister. We were scraping by, with money going toward bills, groceries and fueling my birth giver's shenanigans. That year, as Frank cared for us as best he could, The Salvation Army swooped in and helped him give us a Christmas that would "wow" any child.
Volunteers brought in a large, black bag bursting at the seams with board games, craft kits and toys and left it in the living room. The gifts weren't wrapped — it wasn't Frank's thing — but that didn't matter. It was still magical. Those were our gifts that year, and I was grateful.
As I grew older, I knew I wanted to give back to the program that helped me and my sister have a joyous Christmas.
I started giving back to the Angel Tree program as soon as I was financially stable enough to give an angel a proper Christmas. While the program helps 1 million children annually, I take great pride in giving an angel a memorable Christmas. I make it my goal to check everything off their list, adding a couple of other trinkets along the way.
I asked our human resources department if we could bring the program to The Times, which we were able to do this year. I picked my angel from the tree quickly and put on my Santa hat.
The Angel Tree program at Salvation Army of Lake County offers two options. You can adopt a family, or you can pick an angel and those toys will go to Santa's Workshop, where parents will later come and pick out gifts for their children.
My tag was for a girl, 5-6 years old, who asked for Trolls toys, a doctor set and Legos. I made it my personal mission to go all out and find anything and everything I could for my little angel — and so did others. My sister called every time she found something that matched what my angel asked for. My fiance ordered a toy I had saved on my Amazon wish list. My future mother-in-law accompanied me while shopping and pointed out every Trolls toy she spotted.
At the time, I didn't realize the toys would go to multiple children, but that made the journey that much sweeter. This year, I didn't want to leave it at the gifts. I wanted to donate more time to the program that gave me so much as a kid.
This year, I spent a morning helping parents find the perfect gifts for their children. As we walked through the maze of toys, I watched as each person carefully picked out gifts for the children on their list. Some had one child, others had more.
Though the gifts they picked were vastly different — some had only girls, boys or a mix of both — they all had something in common: They were grateful and excited.
"Thank you" and "Gracias" were often the final words I heard from the people I helped as they left the building, taking along with them bags bursting at the seams with gifts for children who need extra Christmas magic this year.
I wished them a happy holiday and a Merry Christmas and started over again, thinking of the volunteers and strangers who years ago gave me a Christmas to remember.
