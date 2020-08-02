Medical Acuity — Biden Vs. Trump

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I remember being a young child observing the campaign of the Ronald Reagan. When Reagan was inaugurated, he was 69 years old and just under three weeks short of his 70th birthday, thus a number of voters, as well as his opponents, made an issue of his age.

At that time, he was the oldest person to be elected and assume the role of president of the United States. Reagan held that distinction until January 2017 when Donald Trump was inaugurated.

When Reagan ran for office in 1980, many of his critics felt he was too old to lead. They used his tendency to forget stories as well as various details as the basis for their accusations. Reagan himself stated he would resign if the White House doctors determined that he was mentally unfit. As most of us know, Reagan served two terms in office and helped usher in the fall of communism throughout most of the world.

Fast forward to the 2020 presidential election where candidates President Donald Trump, age 74, and former Vice President Joe Biden, age 77, are vying for the highest office of the land and the title of commander in chief. Although there has been some mention of both candidates’ ages and mental acuity, has there been enough? Shouldn’t we as the voting public know not only each candidate’s physical health but their cognitive health as well?