A year ago, I wrote a column about an amazing 15-year-old girl, Greta Thunberg. After record heat waves and wildfires in Sweden, on Aug. 20, 2018, Thunberg, then in ninth grade, decided not to go to school until the 2018 Swedish general election on Sept. 9.
Thunberg's demands were that the Swedish government reduce carbon emissions as per the Paris Agreement. She began her protest by sitting outside the Swedish Parliament every day during school hours holding the sign ‘school strike for climate.’
With strong objections from her parents, this young activist skipped school to advance a cause about which she was so passionate.
After the Swedish general elections, and inspired by the young survivors of the Parkland mass shooting in California and their protests in the aftermath promoting gun control legislation, she continued to strike but only on Fridays. She gained international attention. She inspired young people across the globe who then took part in student strikes. As of December 2018, more than 20,000 students have held strikes in at least 270 cities worldwide.
And she hasn’t eased up one little bit since then.
On Wednesday at a meeting of the Senate Climate Crisis Task Force she addressed lawmakers who had praised a group of young activists for “their leadership on Climate Change, their gumption and their display of wisdom far beyond their years.” The senators then asked the teens for advice on how Congress might combat this most urgent issue.
You have free articles remaining.
Thunberg, now 16 years old, replied, “Please save your praise. We don’t want it. Don’t invite us here to just tell us how inspiring we are without actually doing anything about it because it doesn’t lead to anything. If you want advice for what you should do, invite scientists, ask scientists for their expertise. We don’t want to be heard. We want the science to be heard.”
She also remarked, “I know you are trying but just not hard enough. Sorry.” This was followed by laughter and applause.
Thunberg, remember she is only 16 years old, put these lawmakers in their place quite effectively — more effectively than most grown-ups.
The young activist planned to lead kids and adults from 150 countries in a massive climate strike this past Friday ahead of the U.N. Climate Action Summit. At the time of writing this column, many major companies and schools throughout the U.S. planned on allowing their employees/students to “walk-out” with her! Another worldwide strike is planned for Sept. 27.
Thunberg is determined to bring heightened awareness of climate change issues to the younger people of the world, hoping to make those in power realize that this is not an issue that can be ignored or continually put off. This young dynamo is angry and resolved to channel that anger into action. She has taken her message internationally and is being heard. I hope you can derive hope from this girl’s determination, as I have. There are young people in the world that still find ways, peaceful ways, to try to make our world a better place.