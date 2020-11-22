PANDEMIC FRUSTRATIONS: Times readers sound off on COVID-19 behaviors

We asked, and a number of Times readers answered.

Here are some of the responses, provided to The Times via letters to the editor, from readers regarding their frustrations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

From "moving goalposts" as our communities, states and nation enact and change coronavirus restrictions to people who refuse proper mask etiquette, here are some of the things rankling the Region in the era of COVID-19.

If you want to sound off via a letter to the editor on this or any other topic, letters of 300 words or less can be sent to letters@nwi.com.