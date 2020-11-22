PANDEMIC FRUSTRATIONS: Times readers sound off on COVID-19 behaviors

Face coverings are required for all Hoosiers in public places.
Businesses are required to place clearly visible signage at their public and employee entrances notifying all that face coverings are required. Businesses should only admit only those who wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
All customers in restaurants, bars and nightclubs are required to be seated when receiving service. Individuals from non-household parties must be spaced 6 feet apart at tables, counters or other seating arrangements.
Hospitals should implement evidenced-based criteria to reprioritize non-emergency procedures and surgeries to ensure sufficient capacity to care for all patients.
Hoosier prekindergarten to 12th grade schools should consult with their local health department and use the Indiana State Department of Health metrics for decisions about in-person, hybrid and virtual operations.
All Hoosiers are required to maintain social distancing of 6 feet in public spaces, whether inside or outside, and especially when with others who are not members of your immediate household.
The Indiana Department of Homeland Security and the Alcohol and Tobacco Commission, together with local partners, will continue to check businesses for occupancy, social distancing, face covering requirements and other executive order components to ensure compliance without financial penalty.