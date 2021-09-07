Proposed bill good for journalism, the public

That subcommittee has no local representation.

Rep. Victoria Spartz, of Noblesville, represents Indiana's 5th congressional district which covers a portion of Central Indiana north of Indianapolis. She serves on the subcommittee.

While this bill makes sense as a way for traditional media outlets to more equitably profit off their own work, it's tough to gain traction on anything that helps "mainstream media."

Much of that is due to a growing mistrust and open disdain toward the media by many. A lot of it is political rhetoric. Though it would be misguided to not admit journalism has had some stumbles of its own.

Journalists aren't perfect. Like any profession, there are some bad actors.

But by and large, media outlets are filled with people who are just trying to get information to their readers.

This is especially true for local newspapers. The media is often lumped together as a monolith. The truth is local dailies like The Times are different from The New York Times. Both in their objective and scope and operation. Print news is different than radio and television.