SEN. TODD YOUNG: Biden-Harris agenda has raised cost of living, hurt middle class

The Biden-Harris administration and Democrats in Congress have been on a spending spree. Their $1.9 trillion stimulus package has given us inflation numbers not seen since 2008, essentially creating a hidden tax on American families. It’s one of the many reasons I opposed the partisan stimulus plan, and why I am against the Democrats’ latest reckless $3.5 trillion tax-and-spend proposal.
Former President Barack Obama’s economic advisor Larry Summers warned the Biden White House of an inflation spike as a result of its $1.9 trillion stimulus. He said pumping too much money into the economy would damage it through record inflation. His prediction is coming true.
This week, President Biden attempted to shift the blame for the rising cost of living. He said these higher prices would eventually go away. That’s easy to say when you don’t have to gas up your car or cover the cost of a new appliance. Americans in every income bracket are facing higher prices now, and they can’t afford to wait and see whether the president’s prediction comes true.
Prices are rising at the grocery store — the price of uncooked beef has risen by over six percent, and companies from PepsiCo to Conagra have announced price increases to keep up with inflation.
If you want to dine out, expect to pay more. Restaurants are being forced to pass on rising costs to customers as they face challenges with supply costs and labor shortages thanks to Democrats’ policies that discourage people from getting back to work. And as price increases outpace wage gains, workers are left watching their buying power shrink and their savings get watered down.
It doesn’t stop there. Housing prices are at a record high, and the cost of home renovation has skyrocketed over the last year thanks to higher costs for raw materials, labor, and shipping.
This is on top of record high energy and gas prices caused by the Biden-Harris administration reducing our domestic supply of energy and making our country beholden to the cost of foreign oil.
All of these price increases at the grocery store, the gas station, restaurants, and malls has created a hidden tax — derailing President Biden’s promise that he would not raise taxes on families making under $400,000.
Bottom line: Since Democrats took control of Washington, Americans are spending more money for basic goods and services with less cash in their wallets.
Now it’s more important than ever for Republicans to regain control of Congress so that we stop the reckless tax-and-spend agenda coming from Democrats and rein in the Biden-Harris inflation crisis.
ICYMI: Here are the most-read stories from the past week
The most-read stories during the past week.
Drivers represented by Teamsters Local 142 have manned the picket line on Calumet Avenue 24/7 since going on strike last Monday. The workers who haul Pepsi, Mountain Dew, and Bubly sparkling water across the Midwest have installed a giant inflatable fat cat outside the bottling plant.
Brittany Fair, now 28, maintains her Christian faith and upbringing kept her going despite the health challenges she has faced over the last 21 years.
The woman said she was at a nearby brewery and officers learned the pole she struck was nearly completely severed and leaning over the roadway.
The boy faces a charge of operating a vehicle while never receiving a license, police said.
Cory Raul Espinoza chased two vehicles from a gas station near Kennedy Avenue onto I-80/94 and shot into a man’s car, court records allege.
Montre Metcalf and others headed back on foot and planned to wait until the two men from the other vehicle were clear of the house because of the child inside, but grew impatient and shot multiple times.
Damien M. Hagan, 23, posted a $50,000 surety bond Tuesday. He has not yet entered pleas to four felony charges, online court records showed.
A preliminary investigation showed the man was riding his motorcycle when he lost control and left the road, a sheriff's spokeswoman said.
Dezman Dukes has not yet entered a plea to a felony charge alleging he robbed a pizza delivery driver in 2019. Dukes was initially charged in a separate shooting that killed 17-year-old Johnny Peluyera.
The Lake County Election Board unanimously agreed Tuesday to reject a complaint accusing Democratic Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. of violating multiple state campaign finance laws.
The man's vehicle had rolled over in a crash in Sauk Village.
"You just really couldn't find a more professional and more friendly guy to deal with than Joe Govert. He was one of a kind," Schererville Town Council Vice President Tom Schmitt said.
Police Chief James Richardson said an officer stopped Thomas Silich Tuesday for speeding and unsafe lane movement. The officer conducted a sobriety field test, which Silich failed, police said.
School City of Hammond is one of the few districts in the area to align with most recent guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Firefighters from several agencies worked at the scene for more than two hours to extinguish the flames.
The suspect fled from an off-duty police officer after a shooting Sunday in Calumet Township, according to Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.
Starting this fall, Duneland School Corp. will implement a district-wide curriculum for social emotional learning.
Shipments rose by 52% at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor in June and are up significantly this year.
Franciscan Alliance, one of the largest hospital systems in Northwest Indiana and one of the Calumet Region's largest employers, will soon require employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The arrests came after residents from Schererville's Harvest Acres Subdivision called police.
After crashing into the squad car, the suspect was seen ingesting pills in his locked car before police broke out the window to make the arrest.
"It just baffles me how this could even have occurred," the judge said. "I keep thinking there must be more to it than this. There must have been some underlying issues with you and your family for it to have gotten to this point."
Five males face charges after they were arrested following a report of gunshots being fired in an East Chicago neighborhood.
"Our staff is vaccinated, but I am concerned some folks will return to avoiding indoor dining," said Brent Brashier, co-owner and chief barbecue officer of Doc's Smokehouse and Craft Bar.
During its Thursday meeting, the Winfield Plan Commission, for a second time, deferred a zone change for the 98.25-acre parcel the new school would occupy at 12408 Gibson St. in a 5-0 vote.
At a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon, a few hundred people gathered to listen to speeches, learn more about new opportunities for students and take tours of the new high school.
The victim was taken from a local hospital to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.
A dedication was held Thursday for part of the old Franciscan Health hospital in Michigan City that will be put back to medical use.
The man said he threw some of the cash on the ground and fled while Kyle Josway collected the money, police said. Josway then reportedly threatened to shoot the man and witnesses.
She said Scott Plaster told her she is in the wrong country due to her ethnicity and began following her and continued yelling at her until she approached a fair employee for help.