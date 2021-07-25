SEN. TODD YOUNG: Biden-Harris agenda has raised cost of living, hurt middle class

The Biden-Harris administration and Democrats in Congress have been on a spending spree. Their $1.9 trillion stimulus package has given us inflation numbers not seen since 2008, essentially creating a hidden tax on American families. It’s one of the many reasons I opposed the partisan stimulus plan, and why I am against the Democrats’ latest reckless $3.5 trillion tax-and-spend proposal.

Former President Barack Obama’s economic advisor Larry Summers warned the Biden White House of an inflation spike as a result of its $1.9 trillion stimulus. He said pumping too much money into the economy would damage it through record inflation. His prediction is coming true.

This week, President Biden attempted to shift the blame for the rising cost of living. He said these higher prices would eventually go away. That’s easy to say when you don’t have to gas up your car or cover the cost of a new appliance. Americans in every income bracket are facing higher prices now, and they can’t afford to wait and see whether the president’s prediction comes true.

Prices are rising at the grocery store — the price of uncooked beef has risen by over six percent, and companies from PepsiCo to Conagra have announced price increases to keep up with inflation.