TIMES EDITORIAL: Congrats to a resilient group of graduates

As the 2021 graduation nears a close, let's take a moment to recognize this year's crop of graduates.
High school graduation is a major milestone in one's life. It marks the passage from childhood into adulthood.
Many will leave our area high schools for college. Some will go straight into the workforce while others join the military.
Whatever path these young men and women take, we hope they carry with them the same strength they had during the pandemic.
Students were thrown into an unenviable position once COVID-19 exploded in the United States.
Remote learning became a part of daily life. Fear and uncertainty cast a shadow over many.
A pandemic is not what high school memories are made of.
But to the Class of 2021, we say hold your head high. You persevered and succeeded under extremely unique and difficult circumstances.
If you made it through the past 15 months, you can make it through anything.
The strength that you exhibited during these trying times portends a better future.
Our leaders of tomorrow were tested in a way few have had to deal with.
But along with the strength the graduates possess, we hope they also carry with them optimism. It's our hope that wasn't lost in the pandemic.
Graduates, you stand looking out at your future. You have your whole lives ahead of you.
Work hard. Take risks. Don't be afraid to fail. Find something you're passionate about and chase it. Don't live a life with regrets.
And we hope you never forget your time in this pandemic. It has shaped you in a way few other generations have been shaped by any event.