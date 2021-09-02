TIMES EDITORIAL: Crown Point acts in best interest of students with mask mandate

The Crown Point Community School Corp. did the right thing Tuesday when it changed its policy on masks.

Prior to Tuesday, masks were optional. Starting on Wednesday, masks became required for all students and building personnel.

Since the start of the school year in August, nearly 900 teachers and students have been placed in quarantine in Crown Point.

And by the feedback provided to The Times by parents and students, most students had been opting to attend without masks, including in lower grades in which younger students are not yet eligible for vaccination.

Having large numbers of teachers and students out at any one time is a major disruption.

As the Times' education reporter AnneMarie Hilton noted in her story this week on the policy change, "Requiring masks also means the school corporation can follow different quarantine guidelines that could help bring kids back to school sooner."

Doing what's best for students' health and education seems like a best practice for all school corporations.