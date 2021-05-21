TIMES EDITORIAL: Crown Point parking study a spot-on move

The Crown Point Board of Works' approval of a parking study Wednesday is a good step in addressing an ongoing headache for many residents and visitors of Lake County's seat.
The study comes in at a cost of just $59,000 and includes a final design of new parking solutions.
That seems a bargain for a solution that will drive more revenue into the city. The less time people have to worry about parking, the more time they have to spend money at local businesses.
As The Times' Mary Freda reported this week, Crown Point Mayor David Uran said "This is a process that's going to be greatly involved by the community, by staff and our council ... "
Uran noted that the city is looking to utilize space downtown with not just an eye on now but growth in the future as well.
Uran had previously said looking at parking will not only help downtown businesses but make the downtown experience better for visitors and residents alike.
We couldn't agree more with the mayor. Crown Point is a vibrant community with an attractive and busy downtown.
Residents and visitors shouldn't have to deal with taking laps around downtown to find a parking spot.
The less time it takes to find parking, the better for everyone involved.
Crown Point officials seem intent on resolving this issue and have a good plan in place. The project is divided into three phases. After the study is done, the newly established parking committee will most likely hold a public meeting to review the findings and get feedback.
Community involvement is key. Residents will be greatly affected by any changes and should be heard on what they think are the best solutions.
Crown Point Chief of Staff Greg Falkowski told The Times that nothing is off the table when it comes to parking solutions downtown.
It's important for the city to take a holistic approach. Any solution must work for residents, visitors, businesses as well as the city while keeping in mind the inevitable growth Crown Point will see in the coming years.