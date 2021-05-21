TIMES EDITORIAL: Crown Point parking study a spot-on move

The Crown Point Board of Works' approval of a parking study Wednesday is a good step in addressing an ongoing headache for many residents and visitors of Lake County's seat.

The study comes in at a cost of just $59,000 and includes a final design of new parking solutions.

That seems a bargain for a solution that will drive more revenue into the city. The less time people have to worry about parking, the more time they have to spend money at local businesses.

As The Times' Mary Freda reported this week, Crown Point Mayor David Uran said "This is a process that's going to be greatly involved by the community, by staff and our council ... "

Uran noted that the city is looking to utilize space downtown with not just an eye on now but growth in the future as well.

Uran had previously said looking at parking will not only help downtown businesses but make the downtown experience better for visitors and residents alike.