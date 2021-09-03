TIMES EDITORIAL: Holcomb's executive order helps schools

For children under 12 who can't get the vaccine, the risk of COVID-19 is as high now as it’s ever been.

The governor's executive order will protect more children.

Holcomb was also vocal about what the grownups in this state have to do.

He urged those who can to get vaccinated.

“That is having an adverse effect on others, not just potentially yourself, but others and our economy and our kids’ education,” Holcomb said. “So, I would just ask to think beyond yourself.”

He also had a message for those skeptical of the vaccine and the virus itself.

“To the skeptics or unbelievers or deniers, I would just plead to look at the facts, to look at the numerical data that shows we can all stay safe if you get vaccinated,” Holcomb said.

People continue to get sick and die from COVID-19. More and more children are falling ill and ending up in hospitals across the state.

In times like these, we need leaders who are unafraid to say and do what's right.

Gov. Holcomb deserves credit for his recent executive order and for being willing to tell some people what they don’t want to hear – but need to hear.