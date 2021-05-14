TIMES EDITORIAL: Hoosiers must ramp up vaccination efforts

The state is lagging in vaccinations, and while cases are down from earlier this year, the positivity rate has remained stubbornly high. Things are improving but not fast enough.

And the government can only do so much.

Hoosiers themselves must take responsibility for following the science on this important issue – and seeking vaccinations for themselves and their eligible dependents.

As of Thursday, the state had 2.2 million fully vaccinated residents, but daily vaccinations are trending downward.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and his administration must find ways to get more Hoosiers vaccinated. But it has to be a holistic approach. Rewards alone won't compel a significant amount of people to get vaccinated.

In Massachusetts, slightly bigger in population than Indiana, nearly 75% of the state is at least partially vaccinated.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has cited his state's "mixed model" approach. It's an approach many states like Indiana have taken with priority vaccinations early on and mass vaccination sites. Baker has noted there is less vaccine hesitancy in his state compared to the Midwest. His administration also has worked to close racial gaps in vaccinations.