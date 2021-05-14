TIMES EDITORIAL: Hoosiers must ramp up vaccination efforts

Website WalletHub released its rankings this week of the safest states during COVID-19.
Indiana came in at a woeful 43 by the popular survey site’s rankings.
The rankings were a dismal showing for our Midwestern neighbors as well. Illinois is 40th overall. Kentucky is 48th, and Michigan is 51st (WalletHub included Washington D.C.).
WalletHub compared five key metrics: rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations and death and the share of eligible population getting vaccinated.
Indiana ranked 41st in vaccination rate; 38th in both positive testing rate and hospitalization; 31st in death rate and 30th in transmission rate.
The best of our neighbors is Ohio at 27.
The Buckeye State made news this week as it was announced federal coronavirus money sent to the state will be used, in part, to fund a lottery incentivizing vaccinations.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday that to ramp up the demand for the vaccine, his state would give five vaccinated people $1 million each.
In Illinois, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot recently announced the Protect Chicago Music Series with concerts exclusively for vaccinated residents.
It remains to be seen whether cash and prizes are effective in getting people vaccinated, but maybe it's time for Indiana to reexamine its approach.
The state is lagging in vaccinations, and while cases are down from earlier this year, the positivity rate has remained stubbornly high. Things are improving but not fast enough.
And the government can only do so much.
Hoosiers themselves must take responsibility for following the science on this important issue – and seeking vaccinations for themselves and their eligible dependents.
As of Thursday, the state had 2.2 million fully vaccinated residents, but daily vaccinations are trending downward.
Gov. Eric Holcomb and his administration must find ways to get more Hoosiers vaccinated. But it has to be a holistic approach. Rewards alone won't compel a significant amount of people to get vaccinated.
In Massachusetts, slightly bigger in population than Indiana, nearly 75% of the state is at least partially vaccinated.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has cited his state's "mixed model" approach. It's an approach many states like Indiana have taken with priority vaccinations early on and mass vaccination sites. Baker has noted there is less vaccine hesitancy in his state compared to the Midwest. His administration also has worked to close racial gaps in vaccinations.
Perhaps Indiana can learn from other states that are succeeding in distributing vaccines.
Better addressing vaccine hesitancy and racial gaps in vaccine distribution seem like good starting points.
It's within Indiana's grasp to take the lead in the Midwest.
It’s time to seize that opportunity.